Dancehall act, Stonebwoy’s daughter touched the nerves of her parents when she appeared in their presence with make-up.

Three-year-old Catherine-Jidula Satekla said she humbly painted her face while practicing a make-up tutorial.

Jidula only managed to draw two brows with a dark pencil on her forehead.

However, her parents were not too excited about her newly discovered talent, as they lament their stained walls.

Stonebwoy, who could be heard in the background, ordered her to clean up with a face wipe, as she keeps apologising.

As she made attempts to clean up with her palm, Jidula burst into tears when she realised the mess she had created.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH2cKCFnY2p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link