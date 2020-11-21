Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shaken social media with amazing and hot photos to celebrate her birthday.

The actress, today, November 21, 2020, turns 38 and cannot keep calm as she keeps splashing new photos every minute.

Actress Nana Buari

The African-themed photos saw the screen goddess give off wild but solemn poses for the camera.

She had nose and lip rings, coupled with her big braids decorated with cowries.

The stunning photos are a clear depiction of modern Queen Nefertiti of ancient Egypt.

The photos have generated mixed reactions from fans and followers who have since showered her with praises.