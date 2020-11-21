Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, is cracking ribs on social media after a video of her having a hard time in pronouncing Akrobeto popped up.

This was at the launch of the 2020 edition of the Golden Movie Awards Africa.

Though it is not clear if she was the host, she was seen on the podium with comedian DKB.

On the spur of the moment, DKB asked her to pronounce the name of the Kumawood actor, Akrobeto which left the actress fumbling.

She didn’t have an easy time pronouncing the name despite the numerous attempts.

Watch the video below: