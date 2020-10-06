Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has released a photo which has caused a stir on social media.

The mother of four has given fans a glimpse of her glowing skin which is turning heads on social media.

She wore a blue-black shirt and a checked-blue patterned short to go with it as she poses nicely for the camera.

Lying sideways on the floor, the shorts gave way to her glowing thighs which qualify for that of a baby.

“Some days I need the music…and some days I need the lyrics. 📸: my lil munchkin,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram page.

ALSO READ:

Her post has attracted massive reactions with many fans expressing shock over her glowing skin.

Others have also expressed interest in marrying the evergreen actress.

Watch the photo: