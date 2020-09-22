The daughters of actress Nadia Buari have melt hearts with an adorable video hanging out with colleague John Dumelo’s son.

The Dumelos and Buaris have over time proven to be close as Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, the beautiful wife of Mr Dumelo and Miss Buari consistently serve friendship goals.

The kids were seen running around the Dumelos’ living room coupled with moments with their toys.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mrs Dumelo posted the video of the adorable moment.

An act which has seen many followers drool over the kids amid praises over the bond that exists between the two families.

Watch the video below: