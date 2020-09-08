Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, the beautiful wife of John Dumelo, has caused a stir with her latest video which features actress Nadia Buari.

The two, who happen to be best friends and continuously serve friendship goals, were spotted in the video having a good time.

The girls’ time out in a coded location saw them give off bold fashion statements as they jam to hip pop tracks.

Actress Buari was spotted in a black jumpsuit which gave way to her cleavage while Mrs Dumelo rocked a white maxi dress.

ALSO READ:

Taking to Instagram, she posted the video captioned: “Me n the bestie @iamnadiabuari ❤️❤️…happy Sunday.”

Watch the video below: