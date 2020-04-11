Mr Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawunya, has shared a new video on social media showing fans around the plush house she and her husband live in.

As it is widely known, there is currently a partial lockdown on the cities of Accra and Kumasi.

The situation has grounded many people including many celebrities who have been making a lot of videos from their homes and sharing on TikTok.Dumelo’s wife has been one of the most active on TikTok.

In the latest video from Gifty she was seen playing with their son, John Dumelo Junior, inside their plush living room, wearing a white top and over down, she then moved to the kitchen.

Later, Mrs Dumelo was spotted sitting outside of the building while she looked around the compound.

The outside view shows the house has a swimming pool with a lot of greenery around.



