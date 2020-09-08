A man has been killed in the course of a robbery incident by a Benz bus driver between Mankpang and Adwoape on the main Mpaha road.

The Benz, carrying multiple passengers, was traveling from Buipe market to Mpaha and upon reaching a section of the road between Mankpang and Adwoape, the driver spotted two armed men hiding in the nearby bush.

One of the armed robbers with a gun suddenly came out of the bush and shot into the windscreen, but the driver managed and knock him down, killing him instantly.

The other armed robber, realising their plans had backfired, fled into the bush and in the process of chase, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle fell in the middle of the road.

Some of the passengers on board sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment with the help of the district ambulance and Buipe police.

According to the Central Gonja Police, one shotgun, 3 BB live cartridges and one spent cartridge were found on the deceased.

The accident vehicle has been towed to the Buipe Police Station.

Meanwhile, the body of the robber has been conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary.