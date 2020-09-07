A Chinese national by name Sun Qiang has been enstooled the development chief (Nkosuohene) at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern region.

The enstoolment ceremony took place on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

A grand durbar was organised at the Kwawu Abetifi Palace to commemorate the special day.

The Chinese national, owing to his enstoolment as the development chief, has been given the Ghanaian name Barima Kofi Ayeboafo as his traditional stool name.

The enstoolment of the Chinese national has, however, received some negative reactions from some Ghanaians with the chiefs and people of Kwahu Abetifi heavily criticised.

On social media, many were angry at the chief of Kwahu Abetifi whilst others couldn’t understand why a Chinese man would be made a chief in Ghana.

Read below some of the reactions:

King Solo: All is part of the new world order, HMMMM.

Agyekum Richmond Angelo: Because of galamsey Chinese man is now Kontihene..ah well we move.

Justice Kofi Yeboah: Nothing is wrong about it wae at my hometown our chief established the same chief in 2002 but White man built estate for us with cheap money to bought house.

Nana Toku: This country de3 gymiee is in every corner!

Oppong Eric: When are Ghanaians going to change their minds about this foolishness do we blacks have chief in China, gimiiii saaaaa Ghana.

Hanny Obaapa Akomeah: Hmmmmm I felt sad seeing that as a Kwahu??