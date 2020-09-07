Thandeka Mdeliswa, 27, has succumbed to gunshot wounds after she was attacked by two men at her home in Evander Mpumalanga in South Africa.

South African Police said they are pursuing the assailants and have identified the owner of the gun that was used in this nasty incidence that has sent shock waves in the rainbow nation.

Police said that two unidentified men came to the actress’ home on Thursday and had a bitter argument with her brother.

Later, Mdeliswa went to talk to the two men, the argument became very violent and one of the men grabbed the gun from his colleague and allegedly shot Mdeliswa and the two men fled after.

Mdeliswa, according to a family statement, was airlifted with gunshot wounds bleeding profusely and taken to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria where she died on Saturday Morning.

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of South African actress Thandeka Mdeliswa. She was only 34.



Below is a statement released by her family, detailing her last days and that she was a victim of Gender Based Violence



When will this end?#RIPThandekaMdeliswa

Mdeliswa was famous for her role as Khanya in the SABC1 drama series iKani.