Ghana is steadily marking its territory in the international music market as hiplife musician KiDi follows Shatta Wale on Billboard.

The platform, an international entertainment media brand that promotes music, ranked KiDi’s ‘Say Cheese’ remix as 15th Triller global act.

The remix, which had Teddy Riley restructure the introduction and added a touch of Jack Swing genre to the background, has received massive worldwide acceptance.

KiDi’s Billboard ranking comes after he won the ‘Best Album of the Year’ at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, which had ‘Say Cheese” as one of its 13 tracks.