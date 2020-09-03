Ghana’s music Maestro, Kojo Antwi, popularly known as Mr Music Man, has made the dreams of one of his top fans come true.

On Saturday, August 22, 2020, the Music Man walked Efia Antwiwaa Kajah down the aisle on her wedding day to tie the knot with Lieutenant Commander Solomon Dayira of the Ghana Navy, at the Arakan Methodist-Presby Church, Burma Camp in Accra.

On Facebook, the new wife stated in a post shared by Mr Antwi that it had always been a cherished dream of having the Maestro hold her hand and walk her down the aisle.

According to her, she started following the exploits of Mr Antwi at age 13, when in Junior High School and has since been an ardent fan of him.

She plays and enjoys his songs all the time.

“I got so addicted to his songs, especially, ‘nipa a odo me’ and personally I resolved to have him take me to the altar when I’m ready to marry and name my male child after him,” she said.

The bride, whose father is still alive, graciously agreed to her wish and had her dream fulfilled.

She was full of praise for her favourite artiste for doing all he did without taking a dime from her.