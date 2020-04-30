Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi, has said he is selective about which artistes’ songs he features on because he has to like and connect with them first.

“I need to like you and study you for a while before accepting to work with you. For instance, with King Promise, I had studied the kind of songs he does and how respectful he was before deciding to jump on his song Bra and it’s the same for Stonebwoy. If I don’t like you forget about working with me,” he told Graphic Showbiz recently.



According to him, he does not want to associate his brand with just any musician.



“It took me a long time to build this brand and I have to protect it the best way I can. There are so many musicians knocking on my door for collaborations but I need to connect with them before the collaboration happens,” he said.

Kojo Antwi performs at Ghana World Music Festival 2019 | Photo credit: Dennis Adu/ Adomonline.com

Hei praised the likes of Kuami Eugene, KiDi, King Promise, and Kofi Kinaata for doing so well with their craft.



“These young folks are doing so well and I must recommend them for that. Bosom PYung is also not doing badly, he was trending on social media so I had to check him out and he was good. Whoever is managing that talent should manage him well because Bosom PYung is unique,” he said.



Mr Antwi, who has been around for more than three decades, is known for songs such as Akonoba, Afafanto, Mr Music Man, I Love Your Style, Kakayi, Adinkra, Odo Ano Wappi, Nyankonton, and Brebre Anowa.