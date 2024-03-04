A ravaging fire has destroyed a house said to be a property of Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi at Hong Kong, near Kwashieman in the Ablekuma North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

The fire incident whose cause is yet-to-be established occurred on Sunday evening.

It reportedly started in one of the corridors close to a kitchen in the building.

A video from the devastating scene shared on Instagram by blogger nkonkonsa captured firefighters doing their best to quench the aggressive fire.

A studio and other properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis were lost to the inferno.

A swift response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

Watch the video below: