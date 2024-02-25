An entire residential apartment has been gutted by fire on Sunday mid-morning at Agric in the Kwadaso municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Although no casualty has been recorded, several properties have been destroyed.

Personnel of the Ghana Fire Service are said to have arrived at the scene on time to douse the fire

The cause of fire is not immediately known.

“It is early days yet to know the cause of fire” one of the fire fighters exclaimed as he connected a hose to a waiting tender.

Only one occupant was present when the fire started. A middle-aged woman looks distraught as she watches her belongings consumed by the ravaging fire.

Some residents whisked her away from the traumatic scene.

“We heard her shouting fire fire! we attempted to douse it with some buckets of water after placing a distress call to the Fire Service. Most areas of the house had been torched even before the tender arrived” a resident recounted.