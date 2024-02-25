Renowned comedian Dr. Likee and fellow actor Okomfo Kolagae, had the opportunity to meet with Ghanaian rap superstar, Sarkodie at a recent event in Accra.

During the event, which took place on Saturday February 25, Sarkodie delivered a stellar performance to the delight of attendees.

At the peak of his performance, he invited Dr Likee on stage to help entertain his fans with some interesting dance moves.

Dr Likee joins Sarkodie on stage At The Launch Of Pepsodent New Charcoal Toothpaste.



Dr Likee joins Sarkodie on stage At The Launch Of Pepsodent New Charcoal Toothpaste.

The duo also had the had the chance to interact, where they engaged in light-hearted banter that left Sarkodie in stitches.

They were joined by Okomfo Kolagae who also provided joy to Sarkodie and patrons present.