A shocking incident has rattled the quiet town of Mvurwi, where a 30-year-old man was caught red-handed in the act with a donkey.

The incident, which has left the community in utter disbelief, occurred in a secluded area and came to light when vigilant locals stumbled upon the scene.

Eyewitnesses recounted the disturbing sight of the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, in a compromising position with the donkey. Horrified by what they saw, they wasted no time alerting the authorities.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the distress call and apprehended the suspect on the spot. ZRP officers immediately took the man into custody and charged him with bestiality.

Community Stunned Mvurwi Man Is Caught Red-Handed In The Act With A Donkey [Image: @mrzimhotsky/X]

The shocking nature of the incident has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Mvurwi, with residents expressing a mixture of shock, outrage, and disgust.

Such behaviour is not only illegal but also deeply disturbing, violating the moral and ethical standards upheld by society.