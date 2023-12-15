Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame has expressed deep admiration for the legendary highlife musician, Kojo Antwi.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Okyeame Kwame publicly acknowledged the Legendry, Kojo Antwi as his musical hero in the Ghanaian music industry.

“One of my key heroes in Ghana music is Kojo Antwi because he’s a great musician, a great songwriter, cute, vagrant and a rich man,” he disclosed.

The highlife singer revealed his strong desire to emulate Kojo Antwi’s life and career, stating that he wished to live a life reminiscent of the legendary musician.

According to the “Woara” hitmaker, he firmly believes that by shaping his life similarly to that of the Kojo Antwi, he can attain comparable levels of success and substantially impact the music scene.

“If I fashion my life after Kojo Antwi’s life, I know I will end where he has ended and also own my radio station, live at Ridge and pay international university fees for my children. That’s the type of life I want to live,” he said.