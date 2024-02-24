Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has said he is not a member of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee.

He stated unequivocally that, he is not politically affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a press release dated February 24, 2024, Okyeame Kwame said he has not received any payment for his purported involvement in the committee.

“I want to reassure my followers that I remain impartial and uninvolved in politics, a stance I’ve upheld throughout my career. I have neither received compensation nor formal invitation from H.E. The Vice President’s campaign team to participate in the arts and tourism manifesto committee,” he clarified.

He also mentioned his willingness to offer his expertise to any political party interested in leveraging his knowledge on the creative industry.

Okyeame Kwame is one of the fifteen people who were named as members of the NPP Manifesto Committee for tourism, arts and culture.

Other members are former minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Catherine Abelema Afeku, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Prof. Issahatu Adam, the founder of the Glitz Style Awards, Claudia Lumor and actor Prince David Osei.

Despite expressing gratitude to Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for considering him, Okyeame Kwame reaffirmed his commitment to professionalism and service to Ghana.

Read full statement below:

