The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has clarified the appointment of one Abena Amoah as co-chair of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee is not its Managing Director.

The said Abena is to serve on the Committee on Economy.

However, GSE says its Director has not been contacted or offered any such appointment, nor has she discussed same, and therefore cannot be the said Abena Amoah.

“We wish to state categorically that the named Ms Abena Amoah on the list is not Ms Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our Ms Abena Amoah has not been approached or had any discussion or agreement on the subject matter with the Campaign Team,” portions of the disclaimer read.

GSE has further assured all market operators, issuers, stakeholders, and the public that the Ghana Stock Exchange and its leadership will continue to be apolitical.

“We remain focused on delivering on our mandate of providing a robust platform for raising capital and investment for economic prosperity to all Ghanaians and our international stakeholders,” it added.

Read the full statement below: