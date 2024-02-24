A physician and political activist, Dr Arthur Kennedy says the prevalent culture of dismissing public officeholders in the country is unhealthy.

According to him, the decision by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was unwise.

He emphasised that though he disagrees with Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on certain issues, he has been a loyal member of the NPP stating that “even if there was a need to change him, the manner that occurred was inappropriate.”

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, February 24, Dr Kennedy empahsised the detrimental nature of attempting to remove incumbent MPs who have either opted not to seek re-election or were defeated in the party’s primaries.

He argued that such actions are self-harming, particularly considering the nearly even division within the current Parliament.

“So if you do these things and they do not have a commitment to the government’s agenda, the rest of the way will be very difficult because people can miss votes so I don’t think this is a good idea.”

Commenting on the underlying principles, the political activist said that the 2024 Standing Orders of Parliament represent a significant advancement in democracy.

He highlighted that the current weaknesses in the constitution stem from the lack of independence and strength in Parliament.

“So I think that we need to encourage Parliamentary caucuses that develop its own leadership and strength and principles independent of their party’s and are accountable directly to the public,” he said.

