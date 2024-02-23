A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has been named co-chair of the Local Government on its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee.

This comes a few days after he expressed his displeasure with the NPP and Dr Bawumia for sidelining him with regards to appointments after almost eight years in office.

The private legal practitioner who said he was hurt by the party’s action hinted at exiting amidst plans to probably contest the 2024 election as an Independent Candidate.

Following his outburst, Obiri Boahen has been appointed to co-chair the Local Government sub committee headed by Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan.

It is a 12-member committee which will have Local Government Minister, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as the Advisor.

Other members of the committee include; Akuapem South MP; Osei Bonsu (OB) Amoah, Presidential Staffer and Director of Communication of the Manifesto Committee; Dennis Aboagye Miracles, Head of the Local Government Service; Nana Ato Arthur, former Gender Minister; Lariba Abudu and Offinso North MP; Collins Ntim.

The rest are; Osei Assibey, Ashanti Regional Minister; Simon Osei Mensah, Upper West Regional Minister; Hafiz Bin Salih, Volta Regional Minister; Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, and Bono East Regional Minister; Justina Owusu Banahene.

