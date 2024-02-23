Egyptian powerhouse, Al Ahly showcased their resilience and skill, clinching a hard-earned victory over Medeama Soccer Club with a solitary goal on Friday afternoon.

Defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium 🏟️ #Nevergiveup #MedeamaAhly pic.twitter.com/csyzlsVS6B — Medeama SC – 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) February 23, 2024

The showdown took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, setting the stage for a crucial Group D encounter in the ongoing CAF Champions League season.

Despite Medeama SC’s spirited beginning and their ambition to rise from the bottom of the group, their performance was marred by several errors, hindering their ability to pose a significant threat to their opponents.

The first half concluded without either team finding the back of the net, maintaining a deadlock as they headed into the break.

Shortly after the halftime interval, Hussein El Shahat broke the stalemate by scoring the sole goal of the match, propelling Al Ahly into the lead.

Despite Medeama SC’s efforts to stage a comeback, their attempts fell short, culminating in a defeat for the Ghanaian side.

Following this outcome, Medeama SC is at the bottom of Group D with four points from five games, facing an uphill battle to stay in contention for the CAF Champions League this season.

They are set to clash against CR Belouizdad on Friday, March 1, at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in what promises to be another challenging fixture.