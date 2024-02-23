The Black Queens of Ghana faced a disappointing loss against the Zambian Women’s National Team, the Copper Queens in the first leg of the qualifiers.

This loss, with a 1-0 score, occurred during the 2024 Olympic Games. The game took place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Queens, playing on home turf, entered the match with an aggressive offensive strategy, hoping to secure a lead to carry into the second leg of the third-round qualifiers.

Despite their determined effort, they were unable to find the net and were narrowly defeated at the end of the 90-minute match.

The Copper Queens scored their only goal of the game in the first half, courtesy of top forward Racheal Kundananji. This early strike proved decisive in determining the game’s outcome.

With this defeat, the Black Queens now face heightened pressure heading into the second leg of the qualifiers, which is scheduled to take place in Zambia on Wednesday, February 28th.

The match will be held at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.