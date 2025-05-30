Asante Kotoko’s Karim Zito anticipates tough battle with Medeama

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito is bracing for a tough test as his side prepares to face Medeama SC in a crucial Matchday 33 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome Medeama to the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off set for 15:00 GMT. With only two matches left in the 2024/25 season, Kotoko sit third on the league table with 55 points and are eyeing a vital win to keep their title hopes alive.

Speaking to the club’s media ahead of the encounter, Coach Zito acknowledged the quality of the opposition and expects a challenging game.

“They will come all out,” he said. “I know Medeama SC, and I know the quality they have. The moment doesn’t favour them, but I know they have good players with a good sense of judgement.”

Zito praised Medeama’s style of play, noting their consistency and technical approach.

“When it comes to consistency, Medeama also stands tall. They try to keep the ball, so when you see them playing, you will enjoy them, which tells you that the match will be very competitive.”