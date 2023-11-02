A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Arthur Kennedy, has taken a swipe at the government, stating that it will soon use the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict as an excuse for Ghana’s economic mess.

The US-based physician, in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV criticised government and its communicators for continuously attributing Ghana’s economic woes to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war.

Dr. Arthur Kennedy said government and the NPP as a whole will soon run out of excuses and find a comfy seat to attribute the current hardship to the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I have heard that very soon, the NPP will add the Israeli-Palestinian war to the list of excuses [it already has]. Let’s be serious; as a result of COVID-19, the government received $3 billion from external funders. In addition to that, the government imposed a COVID tax that it has yet to remove, yet we keep making COVID the excuse.”

He also touched on the NPP’s flagbearer primary, which he indicated has exposed the weaknesses and threats to the party’s democratic principles.

“The NPP had a weak hand even before the primary season started because of the government’s record. Not only that, the primary process has discredited the government and the party in terms of our openness and alignment with our democratic principles.”

“Kennedy Agyapong has done more damage to the credibility of the NPP than Alan did by leaving

