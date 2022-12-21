Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Opoku Ansah, has urged all Ghanaians to work collectively with the government in it’s effort to revamp the economy.

While complementing government’s effort regarding recent performance of the economy, the MP acknowledged the need for the government to engage stakeholders to help sustain the gains in recent weeks.

“If we support government and do away with the usual NPP and NDC politicking we will get to some place,” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam Show.

“The economy is responding and it’s something that we all should be happy about but what I would want the government to do is to continue to engage stakeholders.”

According to the lawmaker, government is working tirelessly to provide policies to address the current economic challenges and therefore urged the various sectors to help preserve the country’s democracy.

“As at yesterday I saw an announcement that the TUC is threatening to go on a demonstration, I don’t think we should get there on this debt exchange programme.

“With the rate at which things were going the danger of even losing our democracy was evident so if things are getting better, we should come together and collectively support the government.

“Government in its own wisdom has cut down 30% of its expenditure, government workers salaries have been cut down. It’s an indication that the Akufo-Addo government is responding to the complaints of the people. That is the essence of leadership,” he said.