Former Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, is convinced the club stands a chance of winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians started the ongoing season on a poor note which led to the sacking of Samuel Boadu.

Slavko Matic, who was named as Boadu’s successor, has been able to steer the side to record some wins.

However, Fatawu is convinced with the right mentality, Hearts of Oak will annex the trophy.

“I am convinced that Hearts of Oak will win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League with the right mentality,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“There are some quality players in there and I am convinced they can win the trophy,” he added.