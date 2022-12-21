Ghanaian tongue singer, Patapaa, is full of praises for himself after meeting on-screen sweethearts Van Vicker and Prince David Osei.

The celebrities had visited Togo for an entertainment programme they had been billed for.

Before Patapaa’s performance, he had the opportunity of interacting with Van and Prince before posing for a photograph.

Patapaa shared the shot on his Instagram platform to brag that he’s fine and deserves to roll with the finest.

While the two actors were bursting with smiles, Patapaa had a stern look.