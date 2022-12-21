The Germany chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated newly elected national executives.

A statement, signed by Chairman, Daniel Dake, charged them to forge ahead in unity to victory in 2024.

“The NDC Germany Chapter adds its voice to many well-meaning Ghanaians who cautioned the NDC, as a formidable opposition party, to close its ranks as soon as possible and forge a formidable united front to wrestle power from the NPP come 2024 general election,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement:

The NDC Germany Chapter wishes to send our congratulatory message to the newly elected national executives led by the Party Chairman, Hon. Asiedu Nketia. This experienced and firebrand new national executives have already sent serious shivers down the spine of the NPP.

Although our internal party campaign period was a fierce one, the contested candidates have shown magnanimity and maturity after the Saturday elections and that is actually the way to go.

We thank the Congress Planning Committee under the chairmanship of Hon. Alex Segbefia for putting together such a mammoth and peaceful 10th delegates congress on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

We would also like to thank the Electoral Commission and security service for exhibiting high professionalism to successfully guide the whole delegates congress process.

The NDC Party cannot afford to fail Ghanaians but rather work extremely hard to rescue Ghana from the mismanagement and despair that the Nana-Bawumia-led government has brought upon Ghanaians.

Eye Zu, Eye Za

Long live Germany Chapter

Long live the NDC Party

Long live Ghana

Signed by Chairman Daniel Dake & issued by the Germany Chapter Communication Team.