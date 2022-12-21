Former Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, has apologized to the fans following his recent outburst in an interview on the current happenings in the club.

The 32-year-old, speaking in an interview, recently revealed some happenings at the club after he was informed to leave the club.

In the interview, Fatawu cautioned Daniel Afriyie Barnieh not to renew his contract with the club and also added that he was not paid well during his stay at the club.

However, Fatawu Mohammed in an interview on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show has apologized to the Hearts of Oak supporters.

“I apologize for all my negative comments against Hearts of Oak because I really love the club”

Mohammed joined Hearts of Oak in 2013, helping the club to a league title and two FA Cups but lost his position in recent times, forcing the club to let him go.

He also served as captain of the club in 2018.