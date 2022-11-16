Former Ashanti regional Minister, John Alexander Kwabena Ackon, has chastised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over how poorly it has managed Ghana’s economic.

He is concerned about the level at which the cost of fuel and the depreciation of the cedi have worsened the lives of Ghanaians, increasing hardships thereof.

Mr Ackon said economically, Ghanaians are crippled with astronomic prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and transport fares.

He said economic indicators under the NPP government is most horrible ever witnessed.

Speaking at the just ended regional executives elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the former Ashanti Regional Minister described the NPP as only good at breaking the economy but cannot ‘break the 8.’

He said hike in transport fares, for instance, has slowed the pace at which people from Obuasi do business in Kumasi.

“No doubt prices of goods and services have gone up, transport fares are killing Ghanaians. Currently traders from Obuasi to Kumasi have to pay 60 cedis on transport fares, continuous hike in fuel is crippling business,” he observed.

He said government’s measure of “transporting food to the Ministry for sale is wrong. Is it feeding Ghana or Accra or Ministries?”

The former Ashanti Regional Minister, in comparing the previous government to the current administration, said the NDC is the best.