The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has asked customers to remain calm as the system was interrupted for days causing long queues at vending centres.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, Public Relations Officer at Tema ECG, Sekyiwaa Mensah, attributed the recent power crisis to a technical challenge in all their operational outlets.

Long queues of customers frantically searching for electricity credits are seen at various vendor stations in Kumasi and Accra as well as Tema.

Mrs Mensah said the ECG encountered some technical challenges relating to its prepaid metering system and the challenge has been fixed but not entirely.

“We had some technical challenges from last week in all our operational centres but some of them have been rectified and have started serving customers. We apologise to all the customers for the inconvenience and urged them that everyone will be served although we still have the queues,” she said.

As the PRO at Tema, she noted that at the Metropolis, for instance, they use different meters which cover about 95 percent of customers in the region which was why it became difficult for them but will ensure that all customers will be served.

“Those at Tema Community One will be served, some have already bought theirs but since the issue started last week, there have been long queues as a result of the backlog but we promise to serve everyone as the system is back now,” she added.

She admitted the fault of the ECG in the current challenge and apologised to the customers for damages suffered as a result of the power outages.

“We really apologise that this challenge had happened and there is a general overhaul and I hope this issue will be an issue of the past,” she noted.