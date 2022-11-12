Former Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari, says his biggest football regret was not being able to win a trophy with the Black Stars.

Muntari, who was a key figure in the national team, last played for the national team during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Despite winning trophies in England, Italy, and in the Ghana Premier League, the 38-year-old could not lift a trophy with the Black Stars.

The former Portsmouth midfielder says the only thing standing between him and a complete career is the failure to win a trophy with the Black Stars.

“My inability to get a trophy for Ghana really hurt. It hurts because in 2008 we were close and then in 2012 we came close,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview.

Muntari also announced that he will not be taking up a role in football when he hangs his boots.

Sulley Muntari played 84 times for Ghana and remains one of the country’s most capped players.

Muntari played in two Africa Cup of Nation finals in 2008 and 2012 where Ghana finished in the last four.

He scored 20 goals for Ghana. Muntari also played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively.

He last played for Hearts of Oak where he won the FA Cup and the President’s Cup.