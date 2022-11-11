Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, is convinced about Black Stars chances, saying the team will perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The playing body of the team has been under intense criticism following their unimpressive performance in recent times.

The Black Stars suffered a defeat against Brazil but recorded a narrow win against Nicaragua in the friendly games played in September as part of the preparations for the Mundial.

Ahead of the tournament, Otto Addo, who is the head coach for the side will announce his final 26-man squad on November 14.

The team will come up against Switzerland in a friendly on November 17 before heading to Doha on November 19.

Despite the criticisms, Appiah, who captained the side to the 2006 World Cup in Germany says the players will come good at the tournament.

According to him, Ghanaian players in Europe have been performing well, and expect them to perform.

“We will. Watching our players now they are all in top form and this is the time I have been seeing Ghanaians playing watching the Champions League and the Europa League,” Appiah told Joy Sports.

“That means they are doing well and I hope they will take the same form to Qatar,” he added.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.