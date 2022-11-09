Representative of Crystal Palace midfielder, Jefferey Schlupp, has taken a swipe at the leadership of the Ghana Football Association after the player’s omission from the final Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The agent, Calvin Riches, in a post on social media described officials of the Ghana FA as criminals and warned them not contact him again.

Agent of Jeffrey Schlupp, Calvin Riches, rants on social media



Looks like Otto Addo has excluded the Crystal Palace midfielder from the final 26-man squad 🇬🇭#JoySports pic.twitter.com/oqlObzgN0p — ⬅️ #JoySportsZone ⏳️ (@JoySportsGH) November 8, 2022

After a long stay away from the national team, Jeffrey Schlupp was included in the Ghana national team in the squad of 55 players submitted by head coach Otto Addo to FIFA.

However, following an assessment by the coach and his technical team, the experienced player has been axed from the final 26-man squad that will represent Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Information gathered indicates that coach Otto Addo decided on the player’s exclusion because he has not yet seen him play since taking over as the head coach of the Black Stars.

The camp of the player including his representatives is unhappy with the decision and feels disrespected by the coach and the Ghana FA as well.