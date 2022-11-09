The leadership of the three teacher unions on strike will today, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, meet the National Labour Commission (NLC).

This comes after the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations requested the Commission’s intervention in the ongoing strike by the pre-tertiary teacher unions.

The teacher unions declared a sit-down strike on November 4, an action which has brought academic activities to a halt in some public schools nationwide.

The strike is in protest of the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to succeed Professor Kwasi Amankwah.

The unions; the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT) have been engaging the Ministry since the strike.

The meetings have, however, ended conclusively, hence NLC’s intervention.

In a statement, NLC expressed hope the matter will be resolved after hearing from the teacher unions and the government.

Below is the statement: