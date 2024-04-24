The National Labour Commission (NLC) has given the three pre-tertiary teacher unions another two week ultimatum to conclude negotiations with the government.

This follows the suspension of the nationwide strike on April 2, 2024, following an interim injunction secured by the NLC.

After three union called off its strike action which affected academic activities, expectations were high for fruitful discussions to address the grievances of the teachers.

The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

The NLC on April 17, 2024, gave the unions a two-week ultimatum to engage the relevant stakeholders.

However, NLC in a statement has explained the ultimatum has been extended again following separate reports from the parties involved.

“The Commission having heard the Parties’ separate report observed that they were still engaging so granted them two (2) weeks extension to continue with their engagement and report. They were advised to engage in good faith,” the statement read in parts.

In this regard, the parties will appear before the commission on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 2:pm.

Below is the full statement: