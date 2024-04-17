The National Labour Commission (NLC) has given the three pre-tertiary teacher unions a two week ultimatum to conclude negotiations with the government.

This follows the suspension of the nationwide strike on April 2, 2024, following an interim injunction secured by the NLC.

After three union called off its strike action which affected academic activities, expectations were high for fruitful discussions to address the teachers’ grievances.

The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

However, the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, has said the government’s lack of preparedness is a betrayal of trust and a display of bad faith.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with the NLC on Wednesday, Mr Musah expressed confidence there will be a resolution by the end of the timeline.

“We have not been able to conclude the negotiations hence we came back to inform the Commission and the Commission has given us two more weeks to ensure that we get it done. So all things being equal on the 2nd of May will revert to the Commission as to work done so far.”

“The next move is that we have been given two weeks and we are to go and engage the employer. We believe that this time good faith will prevail for the sake of Mother Ghana. We are going to engage starting today,” he said.

