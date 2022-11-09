Social media users have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of a new groom identified as Alhaji Kabiru Mai Magani Saminaka.

Alhaji Saminaka reportedly died two days after his wedding in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

A friend, Salisu Ibrahim, who broke the news indicated he tied the knot on Saturday, November 5 and died in a ghastly car accident on November 7, 2022.

He was travelling from Zaria to Saminaka town on Monday when the accident occurred at about 3 pm.

The deceased with his newly-wedded wife.

The cause of the accident is, however, not know.

Amidst the pain and heartbreak, Ibrahim offered prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace.

