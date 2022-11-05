Ghanaian celebrities turned up in their numbers for the funeral rites of veteran highlife musician, Alfred Benjamin Crenstil aka A.B Crenstil.

Both the young and old generation showed up in their numbers at the Community 8 Park in Tema to mourn the fallen hero on Saturday.

Veteran artistes such as J.A Adofo, Kojo Antwi, Pat Thomas, Sarkodie, music duo Keche, Kuami Eugene, and many others were in attendance.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku- Mantey, Kofi Kinaata, and David Dontoh were also present.