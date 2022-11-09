Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria have arrested a man with illicit drugs concealed inside his tyre.

The spokesperson of the anti-drug agency, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect was apprehended while travelling along the Abuja-Kaduna road.

”This is yet another revelation on how drug traffickers conceal illicit substances in their bid to evade detection.

“This video shows how a mule hid illicit drugs in his car tyre, travelling with it in the night along Abuja-Kaduna road but still got caught by @ndlea_nigeria officers,” he explained.

Watch video below: