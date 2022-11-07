Ghanaian boxer and entertainer, Braimah Kamoko, widely known as Bukom Banku, has set tongues wagging with his latest social media activity.

The boxer has been spotted sleeping on a mat with his pillow on the street of Accra.

Though the rationale behind his action and the street name is not immediately known, the video that has gone viral captured him dressed in a multi-coloured tracksuit.

He had a pair of white-multi-coloured Nike sneakers and white sunglasses to match his outfit.

In the video, the boxer got out of the driver’s seat of a white saloon car to lay his mat and sleep without paying attention to the comments from passers-by.

Blogger Zionfelix shared the video on his Instagram page and it has sparked reactions among many Ghanaians.

As some questioned the motive for his video, others also expressed excitement with his sense of humour.

Watch the video below: