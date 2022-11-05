The success of Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, keeps reaching higher heights and it is a proud thing at the moment as he has together with his son, Sir Bota taken Ghana to the global stage.

The two have featured in a new Disney Plus movie titled Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays.

The Christmas movie, which also features the popular US Acapella group, Pentatonix, will premiere on December 2, 2022.

A clip of the movie has found its way on the internet and fans are already excited and are in high hopes for the premiere.

It captured Okyeame Kwame and his son adorning rich and colourful kente cloth as they showcase the Ashanti culture.

The clip also captured scenes highlighting other Ghanaian cultures, including the popular Takoradi masquerade, with some scenes shot at the popular Makola market.

The movie revolves around Pentatonix, the group, that lacks inspiration for their annual holiday album.

The group experiences a setback when their manager locks them in a magical mailroom but they soon they find themselves on a worldwide tour.

This moment helps them discover holiday traditions from Pentatonix fans from Ghana, Japan, Mexico, and other countries.

Watch the video below: