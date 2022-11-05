Shatta Wale surprises Medikal with a brand new BMX X6 competition car [Video]

Dancehall superstar, Shatta Wale, has gifted rapper Medikal a sleek BMX X6 competition car for being a loyal friend.

The duo that went on the “Deeper Than Blood” music tour earlier this year were captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

The polished-blue vehicle has been shared on the social media platforms of both musicians with Medikal pouring out a message of gratitude to Shatta Wale.

He wrote on Instagram: “Woke up to a big surprise this morning from my blood @shattawalenima God bless you Donny. Thank you so much, love you bro.”

Check out photos and videos below:

Shatta Wale surprises Medikal with a brand new BMX X6 competition car

Shatta Wale surprises Medikal with a brand new BMX X6 competition car

MORE: