On Sunday, October 23, Davido and his girlfriend Chioma celebrated their son’s birthday.

Ifeanyi Adeleke had just turned three years old and his parents were seemingly excited for the young boy they adore.

In a post on Instagram, Davido prayed to God to grant his son perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible.

“You will grow to be greater than Me, Happy birthday, son David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr,” he wrote.

Chioma Rowland said a similar prayer for Ifeanyi and also prayed for God’s blessings in his life.

Unfortunately a week after his birthday, Ifeanyi is dead.

The three-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at their residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

Following the death, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that all members of the singer’s domestic staff who were responsible for taking care of Ifeanyi are currently in police custody.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told the BBC that one of the couple’s domestic staff called the police at 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Monday.

He confirmed that eight members of staff had been invited in for questioning – and anyone with a case to answer would be arrested.

“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” Mr Hundeyin said.

“His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact, they were with us last night,” he said.