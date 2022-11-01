Ahead of the main show on November 4, 2022, the Adom Praiz Festival is currently ongoing at the forecourt of Multimedia Group Limited, Kokomlemle.

The aim of the pre-event is to open the door for the exciting annual event championed by the number one radio station in Ghana, Adom FM, on Friday.

Meanwhile, ace gospel artistes billed to entertain patrons are Celestine Donkor, Scott Evans, Tina Aidoo, Rama Antwi, Efo Xolali, Evangelist Ngosra Bismark, Manukure, and Bruce Otabil.

Patrons are to note, however, that the ticket for the event is 150 for couple and 100 for single.