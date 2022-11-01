Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has described as embarrassing talking about his arrears since his dismissal from his post over a year ago.

“It’s frustrating,” Akonnor says in a yet-to-be-televised interview with Muftawu Nabila Abdulai on Prime Take. “When I was actively working, I wasn’t paid regularly,” he said.

“Sometimes, it is embarrassing to talk about it.”

Akonnor has about eight months outstanding arrears, 13 months after he was sacked by the Ghana Football Association.

His salary was paid intermittently during his days as head of the technical team of the senior national team, leading to his close friends and critics questioning why he stayed on to work under such conditions.

“I will answer all those questions at the appropriate time. People questioned ‘then why did you do it when you were not paid?’ those questions, I will answer them, but for now, silence is golden,” he said.

Joy Sports understands the Ministry is working on settling his arrears after concluding a payment plan.

