Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has spiced up the gram with heart-whelming photos of himself and his children.

The actor is a father of four adorable kids; two boys and two girls he bore with his former wife, Naa Okailey.

Despite his marriage crashing a year ago, Kwaku Manu has maintained an adorable bond with his children, and the latest photos captured them in a happy mood.

They struck a pose for the camera, believed to be before they stepped out for a family time.

His children are now all-grown up and his first daughter, Vida is almost about his height.

