Media personality, Bridget Otoo‘s Senior High School (SHS) photo has sparked some reactions on social media.

The photo captured Miss Otoo’s days as a student of Bompeh SHS in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The broadcaster, according to some social media users who have sighted the photo, was the Girls Prefect at the time.

She had her hair neatly trimmed and was full of smiles as she took the photo.

The picture was first posted on an NDC Youth Facebook page but madam Otoo, who probably wondered how the photo came out, reposted it on her timeline with the caption you have exposed me oooooo ei.